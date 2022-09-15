×
Aliétte RTW Spring 2023

Super-stylist Jason Rembert's latest eveningwear collection is designed to make women shine.

View Gallery 27 Photos
View Gallery 27 Photos
Aliétte RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

Super stylist and Aliétte designer Jason Rembert is used to working with powerful women, Issa Rae and Lizzo among them. But he got emotional backstage when talking about one influence in his life in particular — his mom and one of his brand’s namesakes, Louiseanne Aliette.

He dedicated his spring 2023 Aliétte collection to her, recalling her funeral 11 years ago. “I went to her funeral and all these people said amazing things about her. First thing, I was never prouder to be her son. The second thing was I wish she would have heard it in the flesh.

“As I’ve grown, I have some amazing women who’ve inspired me but the one thing that’s always the same is they don’t know how dope they are….With this collection, I wanted women to know, yo, you are ill and you should tell yourself you’re ill and tell your friends they are ill. I also want them to feel it, to feel seen and supported and protected.”

The eveningwear collection did all of that, with unapologetically glam gowns, including a beautiful translucent silver lace number with billowing sleeves and scarf neck detail, and a plunge-front pink column with fuchsia beading down the center of the back.

Rembert showcased a lot of made-in-India embroidery, on a cap-sleeved dress with allover embroidery in an under-the-sea motif and a fringe hem, and more casually, on a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Smell the Roses,” worn with a sky blue feather pencil skirt. His celebrity clients are going to love all of it.

Aliétte’s other namesake, Rembert’s 5-year-old daughter Harper Aliette, offered her lively and adorable commentary from the sidelines. “That’s preeety,” she said for one look after another.

“This world would be a better world if women took over,” Rembert said backstage. And when Harper jumped into her dad’s arms to get carried around the runway during his bow, it was clear she already is.

