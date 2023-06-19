×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

Fashion

Dior Names Thai Stars Apo & Mile as Ambassadors

Pop Culture

Celebrating Juneteenth: Sephora, Camille Rose & More

Andersson Bell RTW Spring 2024

The Seoul-based brand marked its Milan runway debut with a patchwork of references, ranging from military to denim wear, and adding a crafty touch on top of them.

View Gallery 51 Photos
View Gallery 51 Photos
Andersson Bell RTW spring 2024 Courtesy of Andersson Bell

Contrasts are etched in the DNA of Seoul-based label Andersson Bell, since designer Dohun Kim launched his brand as a combination of Korean and Scandinavian culture.

So there were no surprises when Kim marked his Milan runway debut and the 10th  anniversary of his label with a collection that patchworked references and codes in eclectic urban looks, ranging from military and utilitarian aesthetics to denim wear and crafty touches. 

“I drew inspiration from my childhood memories of searching for denim and military vintage clothing,” said the designer in a preview. “Additionally, I wanted to present garments that can be worn in everyday life by everyone.”

In Kim’s lexicon, that means far from ordinary: his lineup stood out for its experimental approach, which was exalted by the contrast with the lavish interiors and massive chandeliers of the historic Società del Giardino location, where the show was staged.

Frayed jeans dissolved into cargo pants or were mixed with camouflage pleated skirts; tailoring was harnessed with multiple pockets for functionality; knits had distressed effects; bomber jackets, blazers and trench coats were layered one over the other and merged in a single outerwear piece; a roomy anorak collaged magazine clippings for a flashy pattern, while feminine see-through tie-dye dresses with lace inserts took a casual spin ruched with drawstrings. 

Denim pieces stole the spotlight, like the juxtaposition of different strips of fabric to create striped effects in zippered denim jackets and miniskirts or the weaved construction that was enhanced with integrated belts.

Hand-knitted crochet pieces added a textural counterpoint and a delicate, crafty touch to the bold collection, which was dotted by different renditions of the Vaso bag, aptly carrying fresh flowers in its sinuous shape. 

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad