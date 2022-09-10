×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

AnOnlyChild RTW Spring 2023

Former Public School codesigner Maxwell Osborne makes his return to the NYFW scene with a lineup celebrating life.

AnOnlyChild RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

Stepping out of his co-creating role with famed streetwear brand, Public School, designer Maxwell Osborne continues to expand his portfolio with the latest iteration of his new brand, AnOnlyChild.

Osborne kicked off last season with a debut fashion show for the new brand, paying homage to his roots through the lineup and by hosting the brand’s inaugural show at his family home in Mount Vernon, New York.

For spring 2023, Osborne presented a lineup of sultry sportswear for both women and men, with a mashup of music, movement and love, carefully infusing bold color with muted and jewel tones.

Titled “It’s getting late,” the collection featured an array of multipleated ensembles for women, such as a gold satin capelet pleated dress paired with wide-legged trousers, sateen polos with exaggerated shoulder volumes paired with high-waisted wide-legged pants and puff-sleeved jackets worn with pleated culottes.

The men took part in the pleated mania, with double pleated trousers in emerald green paired with low v-neck silk shirts, suiting with short sleeve blazers paired with silk camp shirts and colorful knitwear, and white mesh leather cropped short sleeve zip ups paired with a multicolored silk print and white denim (layered over a yellow silk boxer short).

With a clear penchant for streetwear and true sportswear, Osborne’s collection was a celebration of community and life through the lens of fashion.

