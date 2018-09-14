Bora Aksu RTW Spring 2019

Bora Aksu delivered yet another frilly and feminine collection, this time inspired by a Romani poetess. Models stepped out in T-strap mary janes and ruffled, printed dresses, some with cutout shoulders and frill embellishments, others in sickly sweet lavender and pale blue shades.

While the lineup consisted of mostly loose A-line shapes and fitted silhouettes with large peplum hems, Aksu injected dramatic details, such as a tulle hem to the backs of dresses and zigzag chevron designs.

Semi-transparent organza dresses were added to the mix, some with cutout shoulders and frill embellishments and others that tailed off in sharp pointed tips. Models also wore floral embroidered headdresses with black veils tied tightly around their face, that unexpectedly — and welcomingly — added a gothic element.