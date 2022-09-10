Collina Strada Spring 2023

Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour corralled what is perhaps her biggest audience yet to the edge of South Williamsburg, where she unleashed a procession of “butterflies.”

Inspired by milkweed and its life support for an ecosystem of caterpillars, moths and butterflies, Taymour plunged into an airborne world — providing a collection layered in lightness and optimism, all with a hint of the macabre.

A model cast including Hari Nef and Jemima Kirke were instructed to flutter down the runway — their hands and arms flapping to evoke Taymour’s larger inspiration. But with floor-grazing braids, doodle prints and shaggy sweaters, they looked more like Lower East Side fairies than art project insects.

The look: Silken, bias-cut dresses (circa 2004), and loads of layers spanning metallics, denim, rainbow knits and printed chiffon — all paired with jelly shoes made in collaboration with Melissa and sneakers trimmed with upcycled ruffles from Virón.

Key Pieces: A run of low-rise denim and billowing cargo pants — sometimes styled with bubblegum pink thongs peeping out from the back — brought Taymour’s sweet theme to a cooler place, while also giving her a commercial base.

Takeaway: While Taymour has been at it since 2008, fashion continues to come around to her sustainable sourcing and painterly creative chaos. With this season’s mix of marketable separates and aspirational one-offs, Taymour seems poised for ongoing growth.