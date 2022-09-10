×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets

Eye

Details: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Mourning, New Royal Titles

Fashion

Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Collina Strada's Hillary Taymour expanded her brand's sustainable narrative to deliver a collection layered in lightness.

View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Collina Strada RTW Spring 2023 George Chinsee/WWD

Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour corralled what is perhaps her biggest audience yet to the edge of South Williamsburg, where she unleashed a procession of “butterflies.”

Inspired by milkweed and its life support for an ecosystem of caterpillars, moths and butterflies, Taymour plunged into an airborne world — providing a collection layered in lightness and optimism, all with a hint of the macabre.

A model cast including Hari Nef and Jemima Kirke were instructed to flutter down the runway — their hands and arms flapping to evoke Taymour’s larger inspiration. But with floor-grazing braids, doodle prints and shaggy sweaters, they looked more like Lower East Side fairies than art project insects.

The look: Silken, bias-cut dresses (circa 2004), and loads of layers spanning metallics, denim, rainbow knits and printed chiffon — all paired with jelly shoes made in collaboration with Melissa and sneakers trimmed with upcycled ruffles from Virón.

Key Pieces: A run of low-rise denim and billowing cargo pants — sometimes styled with bubblegum pink thongs peeping out from the back — brought Taymour’s sweet theme to a cooler place, while also giving her a commercial base.

Takeaway: While Taymour has been at it since 2008, fashion continues to come around to her sustainable sourcing and painterly creative chaos. With this season’s mix of marketable separates and aspirational one-offs, Taymour seems poised for ongoing growth.

Collina Strada Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Collina Strada Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Collina Strada Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Collina Strada Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Collina Strada Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Collina Strada Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Collina Strada Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Collina Strada Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Collina Strada Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Collina Strada Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Collina Strada Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Collina Strada Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Collina Strada Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad