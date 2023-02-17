Conner Ives RTW Fall 2023

Conner Ives is all about making it count — the American-born designer only shows once a year on the London Fashion Week calendar and this was his sophomore collection.

The designer referenced his childhood, specifically when he was aged 10 and discovered fashion, such as the Balenciaga fall 2006 collection, which he called Nicolas Ghesquière’s “magnum opus.”

“We sometimes get caught up in the mega business that fashion has become and I really attempt to bring back some joy, happiness and fun. It’s meant to be fun and I had fun,” said Ives backstage at the show.

“I’m such a fashion geek,” he added, explaining that he read Nicholas Coleridge’s “The Fashion Conspiracy” for inspiration, which he nodded to “The Shiny Set” and “Ladies Who Lunch” through the Alaïa-esque hooded dress; Carrie Bradshaw’s fur coat; Lisa Bonet’s signature bohemian look, and the white wedding gown from “The Parent Trap” worn by Elizabeth James, which closed his show.

Ives started work on the collection in October, leaving him freedom to experiment without the pressures of following a traditional fashion timeline.

In his practice, he is highly aware of his green credentials and this season he used vintage garments, recycled spandex and denim, and faux fur made from 60 percent wool and 40 percent recycled polyamide.

“I wanted to grow up this season,” said Ives referring to the clothes, but the reality is that everything was stuck in the same timestamp — the 2000s — with a minimal twist. This is his specialty.

Between the fringe dresses, oversize shirts, colorful cowboy boots and decorated denim jeans, Ives’ take on Y2K felt pushed forward rather than just a carbon copy.