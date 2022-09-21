Del Core RTW Spring 2023

Daniel Del Core is a Helmut Newton fan, which isn’t so hard to figure out judging by the long, lean lines and dramatic flourishes of his latest collection.

These are clothes that can be spotted from afar, an exaggerated flare bottom on an otherwise skinny trouser; a stiff, sculptural peplum on a bright jacket; long, sparkling gowns that looked as if they’d emerged from deep in the sea.

Drama, and helping clients stand out on stage, or the red carpet, is Del Core’s specialty. At Gucci, he worked with Alessandro Michele on the creation of dramatic, intricate looks for celebrities including Lana Del Ray and Björk and, for the past few seasons, he’s been channeling that aesthetic into his eponymous line.

While he may have set out to lighten things up this season, with lighter, more fluid, easier fabrics, it was still pretty high-octane glam, from the white tulle gown with a biscuit-colored bodice to the suits with flared trousers, statement peplums and a smudgy pink flower print and the skinny ribbed knits paired with long satin skirts.

This is one lady who’s not getting lost in the crowd.