×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Business

Beyond Yoga Launching First Retail Store

Diotima Resort 2023

“I wanted to explore a lot of the language and vocabulary I started with in the first few seasons,” Diotima designer Rachel Scott said of resort.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Diotima Resort 2023 Courtesy of Diotima

“With this collection, I wanted to explore a lot of the language and vocabulary I started with in the first few seasons,” Diotima designer Rachel Scott said during a preview of her latest collection.

Since launching her brand, the designer has homed in on balancing artisanal, sensual styles with mannish, sophisticated tailoring, referencing dance hall and her Jamaican roots as continual inspiration for the line. For resort, these ideas shone through new takes on her specialty crystal mesh and crochet with strong suiting and plenty of ultra-cool batty riders (or hot shorts). Scott also tapped two legendary women in dance hall from the ’90s (whom Scott has always been inspired by) — the music artist Patra and dancer Carlene Smith — to appear in her collection look book.

The look: A mix of sharp tailoring, artisanal craft and bold, sensual appeal.

Quote of note: This crystal mesh category has come back in new colors and silhouette interpretations — as you can see, I have this mesh obsession, and I played a lot with deconstructing tailoring, which is an element that comes men in dance hall, while breaking that up with crochet and other elements,” Scott told WWD. “I didn’t have any print this season because i was so focused on the stripes and all the different meshes and textures. It’s a lot more linear and textural, which is also appropriate for the season.

Diotima Resort 2023 35 Photos
Diotima Resort 2023
Diotima Resort 2023
Diotima Resort 2023
Diotima Resort 2023
Diotima Resort 2023
Diotima Resort 2023
Diotima Resort 2023
View Gallery

Key pieces: Updated crystal mesh and “web doily” crochet dresses and separates (striped renditions felt especially fresh); elevated suiting with crochet and cotton net inserts that ruptured the silhouette at the waist (on both trousers and blazers); standout, intricate sparkly mesh tanks and dresses made up of fishnets strung together with multicolored microsequins, with silk charmeuse trims; a selection of fully fashioned knits (with stripes made up of merino wool, in a Milano stitch, and viscose, in a mesh stitch); myriad batty riders, especially strong (and sexy) when styled with boxy blazers and button-downs. 

Takeaway: Scott’s keen attention to detail and dedication to handcraft continued to uplift the collection.

Diotima Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Diotima Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Diotima Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Diotima Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Diotima Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Diotima Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Diotima Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Diotima Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Diotima Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad