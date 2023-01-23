×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Ernest W. Baker RTW Fall 2023

This season the brand borrowed from both a stylish grandfather — and grandmother.

Ernest W Baker Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Ernest W Baker

“This season we wanted to incorporate womenswear,” said Reid Baker, one half of Ernest W. Baker’s design duo, alongside Ines Amorim.

So for the first time, a few looks for women were added to the menswear lineup, the codes of which Baker described as “grandma chic.”

“We’ve always played with ‘grandpa chic,’” he continued, explaining the goal was also to bring some womenswear elegance into the brand’s menswear. “So playing between the two — whether it’s full-play tailoring, pompoms made by hand, crochet knitwear or a suit-and-tie on a girl.”

Concurrently they aimed to make “sure that each is a solid, referential representative look on its own,” added Baker.

And they succeeded in that. While most of the garments remained androgynous, crafted with fine tailoring, there was the addition of bouclé skirts, plus trimmer and cropped jackets.

A pink-and-black bouclé vest with black pockets and trim was worn with a knee-length matching skirt. The pink bouclé also featured in a varsity-style buttoned-up jacket with straight trousers.

The designers continued to work in two recurring palettes — black and red, and beige and brown — but also went more extreme. They incorporated a leopard print, sometimes in a complete look, and paillettes. A gold-colored jacket, shaped like a traditional denim jacket, came with gold-colored trousers.

Baker and Amorim fashioned fake fur for garments, such as coats, as well as accessories, like earmuffs, shoes and bags. Trousers, loafers and gloves were made of leather with gold rivets.

“Pushing an entire image, an entire look makes it more powerful,” said Baker. “And more representative of Ernest W. Baker.”

