Et Ochs Resort 2024

Et Ochs went for cool, sleek and “pared back” for resort this season.

Designer Michelle Ochs said, “I was looking for something sensual, elegant and simplified that you could use for resort and for wardrobe building — they are key staples that are really loosely based on early ’90s wardrobe dressing.

“I think we need to uncomplicate things,” she added.

Ochs offered a polished mix of easy-to-wear pieces that achieve refinement without some of the stuffiness circulating as part of a broader “quiet luxury” trend.

Silk funnel-neck sleeveless blouses, silk satin cargo pants, and minimal column evening dresses with pannier hips gave Ochs’ designs a decidedly New York edge — helping them stand out for the season.