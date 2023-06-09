×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Learning From the Past, Leaning Into Fashion’s Future

Fashion

Prada Names Enhypen Brand Ambassadors

Fashion

Scenes From New York City’s Comme des Garçons Sale Rush

Et Ochs Resort 2024

Michelle Ochs looked to the early '90s for an unfussy, cool take on wardrobe staples.

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Et Ochs resort 2024 Courtesy of Et Ochs

Et Ochs went for cool, sleek and “pared back” for resort this season.

Designer Michelle Ochs said, “I was looking for something sensual, elegant and simplified that you could use for resort and for wardrobe building — they are key staples that are really loosely based on early ’90s wardrobe dressing.

“I think we need to uncomplicate things,” she added.

Ochs offered a polished mix of easy-to-wear pieces that achieve refinement without some of the stuffiness circulating as part of a broader “quiet luxury” trend.

Silk funnel-neck sleeveless blouses, silk satin cargo pants, and minimal column evening dresses with pannier hips gave Ochs’ designs a decidedly New York edge — helping them stand out for the season.

Et Ochs Resort 2024

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad