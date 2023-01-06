Eudon Choi Pre-Fall 2023

A reflection on aging took center stage in Eudon Choi’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

After witnessing aging anxieties among his friends in South Korea, where receiving plastic surgery is almost as common as a spa treatment, the London-based designer instead wanted to embrace the beauty of gaining a few lines on the face.

He referenced personal styles from “strong female leaders” like Diana Vreeland and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and infused their bold and carefree attitude toward life with his urban and utilitarian DIY approach to wardrobe building.

The collection was unisex as well. For the first time, Choi hired a male model to showcase some of the styles in the look book, after putting a few male models on the runway last September.

The result was a tasteful lineup of outerwear, tailoring, knitwear and dresses with thoughtful details which offer the wearer the option to play around for various social functions — a trench when unbuttoned from the inside becomes a gilet, a shirt with an additional detachable collar, or a knitted top that can be worn both front and back.

Choi calls the collection an anti-Y2K statement, as the pieces are meant to “be kept in the watch for a long time,” an idea the TikTok generation is fast catching up with as the recession hits.