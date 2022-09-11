×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Eye

Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Noel channels her emotions into her clothes.

View Gallery 17 Photos
View Gallery 17 Photos
Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023 Jonas Gustavsson/Courtesy of Fe Noel

“I show when I have something to say, ” said Felicia Noel, designer of Fe Noel, just before her runway show. The last time she was on the New York Fashion Week runway was in 2020, and a lot has happened to us all since then. Noel, though, is thinking close to home, losing her aunt Lydia George recently. She called her collection “wish you were here,” a tribute to her aunt, finding a way to channel her grief into her creations. “Everything is purposeful,” said Noel, one of this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, citing not only her clothing but also the music, set and lights.

Her tribute to her aunt began with a simple maxi slipdress in a pinkish hue, it had a hint of transparency and flow to it that set an ethereal vibe. Noel’s DNA is resortwear, often paying homage to her Grenadian roots. And resort was present with her touch of romance, it came mostly sheer and billowy — showing bra tops, satin robes and embroidery on a cloud-shaped strapless gown and even a few intricately embroidered swim options. But as she noted, “unexpected” things were here, too. Like a golden ivory corset with wide-legged matching pants, her take on power dressing, or a black suiting look on a male model or floral embroidery on black tulle on a cloud shaped gown. “When you go through something, you get rebellious,” she said, channeling that spirit into new ideas for her brand.

There is an emotive lightness and feminine elegance that shines through her work, probably due to looking inward to create.

Like grief, the clothing had moods to it, coming in three acts. She rounded it off in celebration with silky water print slipdresses — a blue and green pattern had a dreamy effect. The finale dress, a partnership with financial services firm TIAA, made a statement about women being short-paid compared to men, leaving them with 30 percent less in retirement savings

Called “the Dre$$,” it was a corseted strapless gown with a ruffled petticoat, robe top with voluminous sleeves and a 16-foot cathedral train — and it was all made out of artificial money, $1.6 million to be exact.

It’s message was clear — Noel has plenty to say.

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad