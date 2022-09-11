Fe Noel RTW Spring 2023

“I show when I have something to say, ” said Felicia Noel, designer of Fe Noel, just before her runway show. The last time she was on the New York Fashion Week runway was in 2020, and a lot has happened to us all since then. Noel, though, is thinking close to home, losing her aunt Lydia George recently. She called her collection “wish you were here,” a tribute to her aunt, finding a way to channel her grief into her creations. “Everything is purposeful,” said Noel, one of this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, citing not only her clothing but also the music, set and lights.

Her tribute to her aunt began with a simple maxi slipdress in a pinkish hue, it had a hint of transparency and flow to it that set an ethereal vibe. Noel’s DNA is resortwear, often paying homage to her Grenadian roots. And resort was present with her touch of romance, it came mostly sheer and billowy — showing bra tops, satin robes and embroidery on a cloud-shaped strapless gown and even a few intricately embroidered swim options. But as she noted, “unexpected” things were here, too. Like a golden ivory corset with wide-legged matching pants, her take on power dressing, or a black suiting look on a male model or floral embroidery on black tulle on a cloud shaped gown. “When you go through something, you get rebellious,” she said, channeling that spirit into new ideas for her brand.

There is an emotive lightness and feminine elegance that shines through her work, probably due to looking inward to create.

Like grief, the clothing had moods to it, coming in three acts. She rounded it off in celebration with silky water print slipdresses — a blue and green pattern had a dreamy effect. The finale dress, a partnership with financial services firm TIAA, made a statement about women being short-paid compared to men, leaving them with 30 percent less in retirement savings

Called “the Dre$$,” it was a corseted strapless gown with a ruffled petticoat, robe top with voluminous sleeves and a 16-foot cathedral train — and it was all made out of artificial money, $1.6 million to be exact.

It’s message was clear — Noel has plenty to say.