×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Gabriela Hearst followed her instinct to create one of her most compelling (and fun!) collections yet.

View Gallery 50 Photos
View Gallery 50 Photos
Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

Gabriela Hearst let loose with her show on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the Resistance National Revival Chorus onto the runway to serenade her models and the crowd with some gospel “Joy,” which even had the jaded fashion crowd clapping along.

The designer can be a bit cerebral when she gets wonky about sustainability, or her latest intellectual curiosity, which is currently the Greek poet Sappho.

But this season, she designed more instinctually, using herself and an abstract black-and-gold collage she made in her notebook as a guide. When she saw similar shapes in the work by artist Imi Knoebel during a visit to the Dia Beacon, she saw it as a sign to follow her gut.

Along with the models, she cast friends, including Cecile Richards, author Roda Ahmed and Spanish singer Leiva, putting her brand family front and center. “It’s like this army of joyful and strong people coming together,” Hearst said during a preview.

The red carpet race has to already be on for the black knit gowns with raw-edged gold nappa contour bodices, which are made for the modern goddess. Hearst injected a bit of rock ‘n’ roll into her trademark suiting, too, with gold bars framing the lapels on a chic pantsuit.

She has long been taken with swirls, which she used this season as a knitwear motif on a groovy orange and gold jumpsuit that, like much of the rest of the psychedelia bubbling up this week, would be at home at Burning Man. A black tubular knit bra top over flared pants was also fun.

Hearst has been working on perfecting pieces that are a mix of comfort knit and woven effects – Exhibit A, a black merino wool sweater dress with ivory eco silk sculpted full sleeves.

Gold leather pants, a chic maxi coat and ruched leather skirts and tops rounded out the more edgy approach. Metallic gold sheer knit dresses, some draped artfully at the shoulders, were also gorgeous.

Next up for the designer is the Chloé show, then she’s opening a Gabriela Hearst store in Korea, followed by Los Angeles. How does she do it all?

“There’s a steep learning curve. Don’t get me wrong, but the secret to it all is work in advance and sleep well.”

To that end, she had a new recommendation for a sleep app, started by an entrepreneur who has worked with Navy Seals, she shared. Put in your flight time and it tells you when to eat and take supplements. Hearst’s mind-body approach makes one wonder if the wellness category could be her next move?

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad