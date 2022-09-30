Gauchere RTW Spring 2023

Marie-Christine Statz took inspiration this season from a building close to Gauchere’s headquarters, in the center of the Place du Marché Saint-Honoré in Paris, called the Passage des Jacobins. It’s a rather deserted, minimalistic glass building from the mid-’90s, smack in the bustling 1st arrondissement.

“It’s like a bit of a paradox,” she said. “For me it mirrors enormously the moment. I love to bring that feeling into the collection.”

Statz also brought the collection into that location — literally — to stage her show, which was rich in Gauchere’s signature architectural tailoring and textures.

She sartorially translated the building’s imperfections through wrinkled fabrics, irregular pleating and ruching, adding strong dimensions to her clothes.

Suiting was roomy, and sometimes deconstructed, as were other garments, with cutouts and asymmetry. For spring, Statz worked denim and jersey, as well as her more go-to fabrics like fluid viscose and leather.

Colorways were mostly solid, including black and gray, plus earthy tones, but some clothing had prints of washed-out photographs, mixed with lace.

“It’s the same idea of capturing this one moment and living in the here and now,” said Statz. A handful of looks had unique, delicately hand-painted pieces by the artist Camille Henrot.