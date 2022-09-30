×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

The designer channeled his love of haute decoration into an India-inspired collection that could go from beach to bar.

View Gallery 57 Photos
View Gallery 57 Photos
Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Giambattista Valli had a major moment at the Emmys a couple of weeks ago when Lizzo wore a mega glam red tulle gown from his couture collection, styled by Jason Rembert, to accept her award for Amazon Prime’s “Watch Out for The Big Grrrls.” She’s never looked better.

“She felt beautiful and she is beautiful, the match was like magic,” the designer said backstage ahead of his spring 2023 show.

Valli does like to dress a diva, and this season he wanted to take her on holiday to India.

“It’s all about colors, you can smell and taste them, spicy or mandarin, lemon and rose,” he said, pointing to a mood board with pink doorways, drawings of flowers and photos of his own personal collection of miniature Indian paintings which were incorporated into the clothes on T-shirts and in prints.

“I love the idea of women having no borders and boundaries, being inspired by other cultures, and being nomadic. Now more than ever, I think it’s very important to be open,” he added.

Valli channeled his love of haute decoration into more casual, day-to-night pieces using cane prints, crochet, lace embroidery, pearl strands and gold braiding on shorts suits, minidresses, micro skirts, bra tops and sheer tube dresses that could go from beach to bar.

Many looks featured bare midriffs, and some revealed thongs. Others had crisscrossing straps, cutouts and twist ties borrowed from swimwear. Some of the simplest looks stood out the most, including a lovely Indian cotton poplin block print sundress with waist cutouts, and a floral-embroidered crocheted top and skirt. Turbans that were as easy to put on as a baseball cap, oversize jeweled earrings and jeweled lace-up-the-leg sandals were fun extras.

It was a fresh chapter of Giamba glam, except for the occasional detour into the too-costume-y. It also would have been nice to see a nod to size-inclusivity on the runway, after Lizzo repped the brand so beautifully.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad