Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023

Giambattista Valli had a major moment at the Emmys a couple of weeks ago when Lizzo wore a mega glam red tulle gown from his couture collection, styled by Jason Rembert, to accept her award for Amazon Prime’s “Watch Out for The Big Grrrls.” She’s never looked better.

“She felt beautiful and she is beautiful, the match was like magic,” the designer said backstage ahead of his spring 2023 show.

Valli does like to dress a diva, and this season he wanted to take her on holiday to India.

“It’s all about colors, you can smell and taste them, spicy or mandarin, lemon and rose,” he said, pointing to a mood board with pink doorways, drawings of flowers and photos of his own personal collection of miniature Indian paintings which were incorporated into the clothes on T-shirts and in prints.

“I love the idea of women having no borders and boundaries, being inspired by other cultures, and being nomadic. Now more than ever, I think it’s very important to be open,” he added.

Valli channeled his love of haute decoration into more casual, day-to-night pieces using cane prints, crochet, lace embroidery, pearl strands and gold braiding on shorts suits, minidresses, micro skirts, bra tops and sheer tube dresses that could go from beach to bar.

Many looks featured bare midriffs, and some revealed thongs. Others had crisscrossing straps, cutouts and twist ties borrowed from swimwear. Some of the simplest looks stood out the most, including a lovely Indian cotton poplin block print sundress with waist cutouts, and a floral-embroidered crocheted top and skirt. Turbans that were as easy to put on as a baseball cap, oversize jeweled earrings and jeweled lace-up-the-leg sandals were fun extras.

It was a fresh chapter of Giamba glam, except for the occasional detour into the too-costume-y. It also would have been nice to see a nod to size-inclusivity on the runway, after Lizzo repped the brand so beautifully.