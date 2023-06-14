Interior Resort 2024

Interior is getting good at making well-considered clothes for cool, working women.

For resort, designers Lily Miesmer and Jack said they homed in on what customers want.

It was an expansion on their most popular offerings: There was a bigger focus on Interior’s crisp take on poplin — in white, black or red — made into shirts, layered shirtdresses and halter-neck column gowns. There was a wider edit of directional, chunky knit cashmere sweaters — some with deep-V necklines dipping so low that they doubled as eveningwear tops. A crewneck sweater had paillette sequins covering the entire arms.

And there was suiting — reprising their double-breasted jacket shape that has remained in each collection since their launch in 2021. This time it came in a soft wool black felt for an immaculate shape, while another came fully busted at the seams — offering an expensive take on deconstruction, a treatment that played out well when used in an overcoat shape for spring.

Interior’s biggest new effort is its first run at denim. Miesmer and Miner spent time at Los Angeles denim mills and passed samples around a diverse group of women to find the perfect fit. Theirs, priced at less than $400 retail, hugs midrise at the hips and parachutes downward for a flattering, louche fit.

The button fly shape, offered in two washes, was considered down to the rivets (theirs in anodized copper as a tribute to the Statue of Liberty). But for Miesmer and Miner, it’s as much about how their clothes will flatter a variety of body types as it is about fabric and embellishments.

“They’re deceptively classic and simple when they’re hanging on the rack and then when you put them on I think all these really good little choices amount to a very canonical pair of jeans,” Miesmer said.