×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stitch Fix Shares Fall Following New CEO Announcement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jacquemus Will Stage Its Next Show at Versailles

Beauty

Jessica McGuinty, Jessicurl Founder, Dies at 47

Interior Resort 2024

Interior played to its greatest hits for resort and launched into denim.

View Gallery 23 Photos
View Gallery 23 Photos
Interior Resort 2024 Courtesy of Interior

Interior is getting good at making well-considered clothes for cool, working women.

For resort, designers Lily Miesmer and Jack said they homed in on what customers want.

It was an expansion on their most popular offerings: There was a bigger focus on Interior’s crisp take on poplin — in white, black or red — made into shirts, layered shirtdresses and halter-neck column gowns. There was a wider edit of directional, chunky knit cashmere sweaters — some with deep-V necklines dipping so low that they doubled as eveningwear tops. A crewneck sweater had paillette sequins covering the entire arms.

And there was suiting — reprising their double-breasted jacket shape that has remained in each collection since their launch in 2021. This time it came in a soft wool black felt for an immaculate shape, while another came fully busted at the seams — offering an expensive take on deconstruction, a treatment that played out well when used in an overcoat shape for spring.

Interior’s biggest new effort is its first run at denim. Miesmer and Miner spent time at Los Angeles denim mills and passed samples around a diverse group of women to find the perfect fit. Theirs, priced at less than $400 retail, hugs midrise at the hips and parachutes downward for a flattering, louche fit.

The button fly shape, offered in two washes, was considered down to the rivets (theirs in anodized copper as a tribute to the Statue of Liberty). But for Miesmer and Miner, it’s as much about how their clothes will flatter a variety of body types as it is about fabric and embellishments.

“They’re deceptively classic and simple when they’re hanging on the rack and then when you put them on I think all these really good little choices amount to a very canonical pair of jeans,” Miesmer said.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad