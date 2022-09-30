Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2023

Gigi and Bella Hadid led the charge in the leggy Isabel Marant show on Thursday night.

There hasn’t been much boho on the runways this season, but Marant can always be counted on to deliver it in one way or another. Spring was no exception, as she sent out swingy tops and fluttery minidresses with macramé details, strappy cutout necklines or open backs that made shoulders an erogenous zone.

Micro minis in leather or allover metallic embroidery put legs in the spotlight, as did barely there “no-shoe” low-heeled sandals.

The designer wanted to pay special attention to craft, she said backstage, hence a super-sexy crochet swimsuit, a cool ropey tunic resembling a piece of fiber art and several open-weave knits.

Per usual, leather dressing was part of the equation, this season with a moto vibe. A snug black moto jacket and short shorts set was great looking, while earth-tone parachute silk cargo jackets, pants and shorts for men and women showed a softer side. The season’s denim had a lower waist and came with slim or baggy legs, balancing out the ethereal tops.

“It’s the contrast of opposites I’ve always loved in the brand,” Marant explained backstage.

It was refreshing to see intricate metallic embroidery on the runways again on the miniskirts, a fringe-y racer-back cropped top and chic bolero vest. These jewels for the body had a vintage feel and a whiff of exoticism. And they will no doubt launch a thousand copies, which is another thing Marant can always be counted on to deliver: cool-girl trend pieces that resonate at all levels of the market.