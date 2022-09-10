Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

“Every fashion year, I would say I try to take a bigger leap. It’s like you’re writing the next chapter, and I look at the four seasons as a series while trying to make it different each season, each year,” Jason Wu said.

His spring collection show riffed on fall’s glamour with a renewed sense of lightness.

“Clothing should be made as beautiful inside and out — that’s always been one of my models and I guess I’m putting that to the test this time by inverting and showing some of the constructions on the outside as a key design detail,” he said of the show opener’s pared-down look — a sheer paneled white blazer with side-tie skirt — adding that the collection’s inspiration subtly stemmed from “those iconic Seventh Avenue designers” in the ‘90s. Although a few tailored sportswear looks and strappy slip silhouettes alluded to ideas from the era, the designer is certainly not a minimalist. Slips and robe-like blazers boasted evocative engineered floral prints, designed in collaboration with photographer Leonardo Pucci.

But onto the bread and butter — event and evening dressing: there was loads of it.

“I’m a fancy girl and I love a gown,” the designer quipped. There were gathered tulle versions, ultrafun swishy tinsel frocks, a standout assortment of sequin-emblazoned netted numbers and a handful of signature red carpet moire fare. Meanwhile, body-hugging jersey numbers and delicate sheer knit frocks purposely teetered the line between day and night.

“Red carpet is a business internationally, but it’s not even just dressing for the red carpet, but also dressing for walking into the hotel. People are serving: every moment is a moment. Because why shouldn’t that be? I know we realized how fragile life can be. Every moment should be celebrated.”