×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets

Eye

Details: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Mourning, New Royal Titles

Fashion

Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Jason Wu delivered glamour with lightness à la his spring Jason Wu Collection. 

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Jason Wu RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

“Every fashion year, I would say I try to take a bigger leap. It’s like you’re writing the next chapter, and I look at the four seasons as a series while trying to make it different each season, each year,” Jason Wu said.

His spring collection show riffed on fall’s glamour with a renewed sense of lightness.

“Clothing should be made as beautiful inside and out — that’s always been one of my models and I guess I’m putting that to the test this time by inverting and showing some of the constructions on the outside as a key design detail,” he said of the show opener’s pared-down look — a sheer paneled white blazer with side-tie skirt — adding that the collection’s inspiration subtly stemmed from “those iconic Seventh Avenue designers” in the ‘90s. Although a few tailored sportswear looks and strappy slip silhouettes alluded to ideas from the era, the designer is certainly not a minimalist. Slips and robe-like blazers boasted evocative engineered floral prints, designed in collaboration with photographer Leonardo Pucci. 

But onto the bread and butter — event and evening dressing: there was loads of it.

“I’m a fancy girl and I love a gown,” the designer quipped. There were gathered tulle versions, ultrafun swishy tinsel frocks, a standout assortment of sequin-emblazoned netted numbers and a handful of signature red carpet moire fare. Meanwhile, body-hugging jersey numbers and delicate sheer knit frocks purposely teetered the line between day and night.

“Red carpet is a business internationally, but it’s not even just dressing for the red carpet, but also dressing for walking into the hotel. People are serving: every moment is a moment. Because why shouldn’t that be? I know we realized how fragile life can be. Every moment should be celebrated.”

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Jason Wu Collection RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad