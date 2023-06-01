Joseph Resort 2024

Joseph’s co-creative directors Anna Lundbäck Dyhr and Frederik Dyhr don’t watch HBO’s “Succession” yet their resort 2024 collection would slot naturally into the wardrobes of high earners for its attention to detail when it comes to craftsmanship and the polished neutral shades, with the exception of a few surprise pop colors and prints.

Brutalist architecture and Purism were on their minds when creating a collection that tells three tales of dressing via the seasons, starting with pre-spring, spring and summer.

Geometric prints pop up in shades of a light olive green and ivory on a knitted dress; meanwhile, a leather coat in the same shade has been subtly embellished; Joseph’s signature barcode stripes feature in a variation of sizes, from thin to thick on dresses, shirting and bottoms; the blood red dominates the last segment of the collection with checked shirts, knotted sandals and a broomstick pleated skirt, which weighs less than an apple.

“We are in a way a house of contrasts in the sense of black and white, we have the London and Paris connection,” said Frederik, adding that it’s a masculine wardrobe interpreted in a feminine way.

The design duo felt a freedom with this collection because there was an appetite to just come out into the real world and have a bit more fun and be less serious.

The collection as a whole is low on frills, but high on luxury with prices to match.

“Quiet luxury just comes through confidence, you don’t have to pretend, you’re self assured in yourself,” explained Frederik.

“It doesn’t need to scream and shout. It’s a feeling that you get when you wear it — you put it on and you feel confident,” agreed Anna.