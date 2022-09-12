×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Khaite Spring 2023

Catherine Holstein is all about the perfect piece on the coolest woman in the room.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Khaite RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Khaite

Catherine Holstein took a road trip out West, at least in her mind, while dreaming up her latest Khaite collection.

“I was going through a very David Lynch ‘Lost Highway,’ ‘Wild at Heart’ phase this summer,” she said backstage, noting the snakeskin, bold zippers, crystal and fringe motifs, and the sinister Southwest and Sin City Las Vegas vibes.

Certainly there is a bit of a fashion outlaw in Holstein. But her collections don’t really have themes. Rather, they are about the perfect piece on the coolest woman in the room.

Holstein is so sure of herself that what’s on the runway is what you see at retail — there is no line between runway fantasy and reality.

Clearly a lot of effort goes into making a black biker jacket fit and crop just so; a denim jacket that’s just oversized enough, with slouchy pockets and a wide waistband that settles mid-thigh, or a python embossed calfskin belted short trench with shoulders in just the right proportion to bring drama but not too much.

An oversize blazer with crystal lapels was one of the designer’s bolder statements — Hollywood bound, perhaps. More subtle was a black sequined chemise dress updated for spring with fringe spilling out from the hem. A Swarovski crystal dusted blouse, tucked into a black pencil skirt, was another forever piece. From age 20 to 80, there was something for everyone.

A woman designing for women, Holstein makes her bodysuits and corsets with softness in mind, using lace knit that’s featherweight. They were tucked into satin bubble skirts, which she’s been doing since before they became a trend. Those who know know; Khaite prides itself on being stealth.

Per usual, there were lots of new accessories, including a great-looking ankle strap evening sandal with a Lucite heel, and the Olivia bag made over in a wonderfully weird, sort of Lynchian vinyl.

Femme fatales wanted.

Khaite Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Khaite Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Khaite Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Khaite Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Khaite Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Khaite Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Khaite Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Khaite Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Khaite Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Khaite Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Khaite Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Khaite Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Khaite Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Khaite Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Khaite Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Khaite Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Khaite Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Khaite Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Khaite Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad