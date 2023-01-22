×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

KidSuper Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Hermès Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023

The collection gave a nod to forgotten seminal female designers.

View Gallery 37 Photos
View Gallery 37 Photos
Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Giovannni Giannoni/WWD

For his lyrical collection, Kiko Kostadinov took a cue from some seminal female designers.

“The original idea was to look at all the ‘80s womenswear brands [and makers] that are slightly forgotten,” he explained.

These included Krizia, Anne Marie Beretta, Irene Lentz and Sorelle Fontana, whom he described as women who were under the shadow of the likes of Giorgio Armani, Valentino and Versace.

Kostadinov envisaged a group of students discovering a retrospective about them. “And they basically made a collection for themselves,” he said.

People walking the show were meant to be like those students. “They model the collection and were proud of what they made,” continued Kostadinov. “So it was just kind of looking at undiscovered or forgotten [female] pioneers of fashion.”

That gave him a different perspective. Through his own lens, Kostadinov ran with Beretta-like pocketing details and Krizia-like pleating, buckles and prints.  

While working on the clothes, the Bulgarian, London-based designer turned outward and inward, as is his fashion, printing his grandmother’s colorful decoupage on knits and accessories.

The garments, made of fabrics such as wool, corduroy and cotton, were creatively constructed, with many in vivid colors.

An orange sleeveless dress, cinched above the knee, had grass green fabric across the shoulders. This came paired with banana yellow-and-black lace-up boots. For another look, roomy fuchsia breeches were worn with a raspberry-hued shirt and a brown-and-beige hooded capelet.

There were belted skirts and reimagined suiting, with striped cotton lapels. This collection had both an elegance and a boldness.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad