Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Lecourt Mansion RTW Spring 2023

Nix Lecourt Mansion showed a tight lineup centered on her signature corsetry looks.

Lecourt Mansion RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Lecourt Mansion

After her splashy return to the runway last season, Nix Lecourt Mansion went intimate with a presentation at Paris restaurant Coya that had the casual feel of a family reunion, with guests sipping Champagne as they mingled with the models.

Working exclusively in a palette of red and black, she showed a tight lineup centered on her signature corsetry looks. Bustier tops came with plunging necklines and cutaways at the sides, some with slim belts underlining the bust and waist.

Lecourt Mansion does a lot of custom work, and pointed out that several of the looks could be adapted to different body types. Skirts and dresses came with side lacing that could be let out, while a one-shouldered draped dress in dotted tulle had plenty of stretch. 

She oversaw the proceedings in one of her designs, a red velour tracksuit with the word “Business” spelled out in rhinestones on the bottom and back. 

“Normally, it’s ‘business in the front, party in the back.’ I want to be business in the front, business in the back,” she said with a laugh. “It’s also to show the reality of working with a small workshop, because my team is full of passionate people.”

Having won ANDAM’s Creative Label Prize in 2019, Lecourt Mansion has dressed celebrities including Saweetie and Kendall Jenner, but is still running a bare-bones operation, making it challenging to produce a full collection each season.

“We decided to cancel everything that wasn’t flawless and make sure everything we showed was perfect from A to Z,” she said. In a season that was all about boudoir dressing, her “Dressed to Kill” collection was small, but beautifully formed.

