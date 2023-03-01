×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Courrèges’ Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Shakeup at Saks Off 5th

Fashion

Diane von Furstenberg Talks Legacy, Future of the Brand and New Projects

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023

This is the first season Christian Wijnants designed for the Belgian house.

View Gallery 37 Photos
View Gallery 37 Photos
Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Maison Ullens

Belgian designer Christian Wijnants started putting his stamp on Maison Ullens fashion this season, as he steps into the role of its artistic director.

“I love the Maison Ullens because of its love for beautiful, very rich fibers and materials,” he said. “So I really want to [pay] homage to nature.”

Wijnants thought of landscapes that inspire him, and that conjured up images in his head of Canada’s Sable Island, where wild horses roam. Natural parks like Yellowstone bubbled up, too, with their volcanic colors that helped create the palette of this season’s fashion, including lots of browns.

This collection is lush with sophisticatedly textured fabrics, such as crushed viscose and creased cotton, and lots of cashmere.

“There’s this natural elegance, sophistication,” said Wijnants.

That’s an apt description. He crafted a finely tailored suit of wool that was worked to appear as Japanese denim. In another look, the denim-like trousers are topped with a lemon-yellow sweater made of woven strips of cashmere.

“I hope I can bring to the maison my expertise in knitwear,” said the designer, who is starting to mine Maison Ullens’ archives. He said that he adores the house’s “subtle” and “poetic” approach to fashion.

This collection offers a wide-ranging wardrobe, replete with outerwear, skirts and dresses.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maison Ullens RTW Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad