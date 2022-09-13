Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Spring 2023

Maryam Nassir Zadeh is in a constant state of wanderlust. Her social media accounts have become a steady source of escapism; a flashing carousel of photos from the Mediterranean villas, Los Angeles bungalows and Miami flats that she calls home on numerous vacations.

For spring, Zadeh parlayed these travels into a bohemian outlook on warm-weather dressing. She pulled from a personal archive of vintage textiles sourced on her many jaunts, draping crochet frills and embroidered cocktail napkins over new basics and reworked archival designs.

The result was more conceptual than Zadeh’s past collections. Her earlier days of clingy gingham dresses, hand-illustrated prints and sorbet-colored shoes that inspired a certain era of New York fashion now seem far behind her.

But Zadeh seems to take it in stride as part of her brand’s evolution. “The theme of the season is about revival and mixing old and new. It’s about coming full circle and fusing the past with the present. My intention was to draw on what feels significant and dear after all the years and mix it with what is current,” she said.

Many of the designs seemed pulled from the most relaxed corners of Zadeh’s vacation brain.

Multiple skirt looks emerged and turned the corner to reveal each model’s behind in a contrast-color thong — a procession of fashion aprons, if you will. The apron motif, Zadeh said, “came from thinking about the tension between domestic home family life versus traveling and being wild and free. It’s about duality. The back of the aprons were open, revealing an unexpected, sexy pop with exposed undergarments, connecting the garments back to the beach and vacation.”

The collection’s colors — a palette best described as sand and seashell — brought that idea into clearer view.