×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Eye

Kenzo Takes Ansel Elgort, Jaden Smith Back to School

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

For her first Parisian show, the London-based designer referenced thieves and ended up with an unintended dystopian feel

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Mowalola Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ik Aldama

“Welcome to 2022,” stated a voice as the first model, body bisected by lengths of yellow fabric that left nothing to the imagination, took to the runway for the Parisian debut of Nigerian-born, London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi.

Cue a lineup of sleek shapes in pop colors that evoked saucy pulp comics, with abbreviated outfits that showed plenty of skin — imagine Sixties sexpots projected into the TikTok era.

There were cropped suits baring hipbones; hooded mini-dresses with a vertiginous decolletage; bumster trousers that dipped so low they could have been waders, and long gowns with laced fronts. They came paired with high leather boots or organic looking sneakers, part of a collaboration with New Balance arriving in stores for fall 2022.

Backstage, Ogunlesi explained that she had looked at the “different kinds of thieves and show that no one’s actually a good person” as a way to express the duality that exists within all of us, “without shaming anyone [by] just acknowledging [that side] exists.”

Mowalola Spring 2023 40 Photos
Mowalola Spring 2023
Mowalola Spring 2023
Mowalola Spring 2023
Mowalola Spring 2023
Mowalola Spring 2023
Mowalola Spring 2023
Mowalola Spring 2023
View Gallery

Elsewhere, crosses appeared applied from shoulder to hip on a blouson, or even cutting into the final exit, a floor-length veil that looked cultish.

Their juxtaposition with models walking by with their hands clasped behind their backs as if tied, or their faces obscured while openings highlighted the lower abdomen, gave the collection a dystopian slant.

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad