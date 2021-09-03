Nape RTW and Men’s Spring 2022

Tatsuya Yamashita launched his brand in 2016 and won an award for new designers in the same year, but this season marked his first foray into Tokyo Fashion Week. He kept things simple, with a compact collection of casual unisex pieces that emphasized comfort. Bright prints and contrasting colors offset basic black items, providing a sense of variety.

Main message: The concept for the brand Nape is a simple one: “androgynous.” Yamashita showed many of the same or similar looks for men and women: loose-fitting jumpsuits, printed T-shirts and knee-length shorts appeared in various iterations. Several looks employed a bright, allover print that on closer inspection turned out to show a colorful pile of garbage. Yamashita also used colorblocking to give simple shapes more interest. A pair of drawcord waist pants and a short-sleeved shirt were in black, olive green and gray, while another shirt and a pair of shorts were lighter in ivory, sky blue and mustard. One key piece was a calf-length, stand-collar shirt made of vertical striped panels of iridescent silver and brown.

The result: While a few pieces were a bit too basic for the runway, overall it was a solid first showing of genderless, relevant looks that afforded ease of movement.