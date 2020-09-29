Ottolinger RTW Spring 2021

Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch embraced inclusivity with a collection inspired by superpowers, looking to use their distinctive deconstructed couture to help the wearer feel strong and more confident. In their film, shot in and around their Berlin studio, they played with filters and visual effects, amplifying the powers of their modeling team — made up of friends and local artists — to look almost like a video game where everyone can be a superhero.

The Berlin-based designers looked back at key archive pieces, working to improve fit and cut — enhanced stretch and support for fitted pieces and more elasticity for tailoring — and visibly had a lot of fun in the process.

Their body-hugging designs included vintage-style ribbed knits with a naïvely gauche charm, deconstructed slinky dresses with dangling strap details and sheer pieces that mixed floral 3-D embroideries with logo motifs. A red gingham dress looked to have been dip-dyed in blood, while a sporty T-shirt-and-skirt combo featured the graduated colors of the sunset — one example of the toned-down color palette the duo used this season, inspired by the works of Gadient’s father, the artist Markus Gadient.