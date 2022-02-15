Private Policy RTW Fall 2022

Founders Siying Qu and Haoran Li continue the conversation between nature and metropolitan youth subcultures — the foundation of their brand codes — through their new collection, titled “Organic Futurism.” The duo, currently based in New York City and China, began the conversation with their spring collection, which was inspired by turning to biophilia as a form of self-care and this latest chapter builds on the concept.

The Look: Edgy, utilitarian garments worn by downtown youth subcultures in city life and clubs.

Quote of Note: Qu and Li grew fascinated with fungi after watching the 2019 documentary “Fantastic Fungi” by Louis Schwartzberg. Qu said she learned how a natural plant like fungi can help solve environmental problems, but dove deeper into how the plant is part of an elaborate network, much like society joined together through technology.

Key Pieces: Utilitarian details like harnesses and 3D pockets are Private Policy’s bread-and-butter, and appear on sheer and satin lavender dresses, cream bomber jackets, vegan leather pants and cropped blazers. The brand reinterpreted its slanted checkered pattern, called PXL, first introduced for spring 2020, this season using it on dress shirts and mixed media outerwear like bomber jackets and long parkas merging nylon with faux shearling. The duo also used faux shearling in accessories and embellishments and introduced footwear inspired by shoe covers and produced with rubber.

Takeaway: “Organic Futurism” has elements of the current gorpcore trend of younger consumers exploring the outdoors. Private Policy has been a representation of past and present youth subcultures and once again meets them where they are, whether that’s on the trail or the local club.