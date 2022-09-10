×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza

Eye

Details: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Mourning, New Royal Titles

Fashion

Fe Noel Debuts Couture ‘Dre$$’ to Highlight Retirement Savings Gap

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez kick off New York Fashion Week with steamy, sexy fun.

View Gallery 42 Photos
View Gallery 42 Photos
Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Hello hotties! Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez kicked off fashion week with a jolt of steamy, sexy fun.

Transforming the Beaux Arts lobby at 49 Chambers with dramatic waterfall projections on all four walls, they set a scene so sultry, one could almost feel the humidity.

The models themselves were glistening, with slicked-back hair and sweat-dappled bare midriffs, strutting out in ruffled dance skirts and twisted, fringed crop tops, crochet knit bikini tops and sheer tube skirts, polka dot cutaway tops and mega-ruffle, mega-fun flare pants that brought back the joy of dressing up.

Those pants, and they were so good, were the collection’s star attraction, and will no doubt be one of the spring 2023 season’s fashion-forward pieces. Tailored, they were the building blocks for a new, smart-looking summer suit, with a long-line sleeveless blazer finished with gold buttons. In stretchy lace in acid-bright colors, atop chunky shoes, they were cool leisurewear with retro appeal.

The ruffled flare became a waterfall like sleeve on sheath dresses and gowns. And for an even more louche luxe, there were metallic gold hand-knit fringe pants with cardigan barely buttoned over glistening torso.

Those pieces were made to move all night, and there’s a nice story behind them, too. The designers found a female craft collective in Bolivia who worked on the knits for six months.

“It was about emotion, passion…” Hernandez said. “Energy, joy, sensuality,” McCollough continued.

“Also identity, gender and culture identity, mining my Latin history, my personal narrative which we’ve never really explored,” said Hernandez. “I’m Cuban, it’s about my family, and Latinos who need some love. There is so much beauty and passion and love in that culture.”

Why now? “My dad is getting older, and I’ve been close with him lately. He’s telling a lot of stories about back in the day,” Hernandez explained. “I think a lot of Latin men feel like they can’t express emotion. And in his old age he’s gotten very emotional and he’s writing poems about his life. It’s beautiful and touching and inspiring.”

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad