×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Celebrates France, From French Horns to Flags

Fashion

The Street Style Popping Up During Paris Fashion Week

Business

Authentic Brands Group Said to Be Eyeing Multiple Brands

Quira RTW Fall 2023

Veronica Leoni honed in on shape, working with a mostly black palette.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Quira RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Quira

Buoyed by her nomination as a semifinalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, Veronica Leoni presented her Quira collection in Paris after three seasons in Milan. 

The designer, who cut her teeth with Jil Sander and Phoebe Philo, said it was her most personal offering yet. 

“I spent the first three seasons defining the outer borders of the brand, so I was trying to enrich the vocabulary as much as possible in order to create possibilities for me in terms of creativity, but this season, I felt strong enough in a way to go to the core of it, and really reduce as much as possible the ingredients,” she said.

Working with a mostly black palette, she focused on shape with layered silhouettes that gave off a protective aura. A crinkled black coat engulfed the body, while an ample ruched tunic dress exposed a single shoulder. Felted wool, washed military cotton and tumbled silk gave garments a natural ease.

“I feel in a way that it’s a very strong point of view on style, the black itself, and gives a very sharp point of view on modern womanhood. I think it’s quite necessary at the moment and I feel a responsibility there,” she explained.

While her blend of “strictness and sensuality” targets a specific kind of customer, the collection was full of subtle objects of desire, like a beige V-neck with an eyecatching dented neckline, or an LBD with chopped sleeves that felt modern, yet timeless. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Veronica Leoni Doubles Down on Strict Sensuality With Quira Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad