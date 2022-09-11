Sergio Hudson Collection 10 RTW Fall 2022

Veronica Webb, Winnie Harlow, Chanel Iman and Leomie Anderson were among the diverse cast of women who hit the catwalk for Sergio Hudson’s glam slam of a runway show, held in the heart of the Financial District, with an eye on the fortune he’s determined to make as the next great American sportswear designer, perhaps.

There was plenty of the precision-cut, monochromatic, rainbow-bright tailoring that has made Hudson a go-to for Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and other boss ladies, but also some serious sex appeal in the bra tops paired with polka-dot suiting, or unbuttoned blouses with pencil skirts; the barely there slips topped with lush faux furs, and the micro minis paired with cropped wool oversize lapel jackets.

Geometric color-blocking in blue, orange, green, red and black, reminiscent of abstract faces, was applied to bustier tops and sharp-shouldered minidresses, opening up another dimension to the designer’s typically monochromatic work. So, too, did the formalwear, including a standout white keyhole gown with black open oval embroidery modeled by Maria Borges.

Hudson had a new show sponsor, Amazon Fashion, which came on when he opened a new storefront on the retail giant’s Luxury Stores, where the collection shown Saturday night will be for sale in about a month. His fans in the audience were ready for it now, however, sharing their love (“that’s so sexxx-y!” “that’s mine!”) in real time.

The look: Big hair, big shoulders, high-gloss diva.

The inspiration: Prince’s graphic black-and-white and romantic polka-dot “Lovesexy” tour costumes from the late ’80s.

Quote of note: “I like to put a bit of ’80s, a bit of ’90s and a bit of Africa in every collection — but Africa in a way a white woman would wear it and not feel like she’s appropriating,” Hudson said during a preview.

The verdict: With 50 looks, the collection demonstrated Hudson’s ever-expanding range and left his growing fan base wanting more, more, more.