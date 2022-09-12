×
Studio 189 Spring 2023

Studio 189 is refining its signature approach to handmade African textiles with new tailoring elements.

Studio 189 RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

Studio 189 designers Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah have established their brand language — so where to go from here? The socially conscious, textile-focused brand — which has created a unique production pipeline that pools craftspeople across the African continent — is now in refinement mode.

The designers, who dedicated their collection to Erwiah’s father’s recent death, decided it was time to plunge into tailoring. Slim-fitting linen suits in batik, madras and indigo cut a relaxed form for summer.

While the label is known for its print mix, some of the best looks were more restrained — leaning on classic indigo that emphasized the fabric’s special hand-hewn textures.

The Look: Summer fun — Dawson and Erwiah focus on what they’re best at, making clothes for warm sunny weather. They sit out the fall to produce clothes when it makes sense for them — minimizing waste in the process. This season, “in response to an overwhelming customer demand,” they also introduced their first hijab.

Key Pieces: Relaxed suits and a new tailored pant shape that cinches at the waist with elastic. It’s a marketable combination of polished and louche — made for a sharp dinner after sweaty days at the beach.

Takeaway: Studio 189’s sustainable and global citizen approach to fashion continues to draw a crowd and loyal following. The designers’ incremental evolution toward full lifestyle brand will keep them coming.

