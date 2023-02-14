Zankov RTW Fall 2023

A good sweater should offer comfort through all of life’s unexpected journeys. That was the thinking behind knitwear designer Henry Zankov’s fall collection — he and his partner have been living like nomads, only recently settling into an apartment in Cobble Hill.

Zankov’s work has found a new home too. A squiggly-face set from his spring collection just landed inside the window at Bergdorf Goodman. A part of the retailer’s “Only in New York” campaign featuring this city’s best and brightest — Khaite and Brandon Maxwell among them — it marked a proud moment for the designer, encouraging him to up his game this season.

“It’s really been important for me to use richer materials and use colors that are a little bit more subdued,” Zankov said during his presentation, surrounded by paintings from this season’s collaborator du jour, Daniel Reynolds.

The heightened polish of his pieces was worthy of the investment.

The look: Nomadic mountain man meets Chelsea art gallerina.

Quote of note: “The idea was to design a collection of pieces that you want to take with you everywhere and that make you feel nurtured and that you cherish, that last forever.”

Key pieces: Silk screen printed sequin midi skirts, a robe coat in double-knit alpaca with variegated stripes, oversized digitally printed scribble sweaters, and separates in zig-zag compact merino wool.

The takeaway: With his painterly palette and skillful techniques, Zankov continues to prove dressing top-to-toe in knits only doesn’t mean one has to skimp on style while on the go.