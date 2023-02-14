×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men's Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger's Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Zankov RTW Fall 2023

For Henry Zankov, a sweater should be forever.

Zankov RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Zankov

A good sweater should offer comfort through all of life’s unexpected journeys. That was the thinking behind knitwear designer Henry Zankov’s fall collection — he and his partner have been living like nomads, only recently settling into an apartment in Cobble Hill.

Zankov’s work has found a new home too. A squiggly-face set from his spring collection just landed inside the window at Bergdorf Goodman. A part of the retailer’s “Only in New York” campaign featuring this city’s best and brightest — Khaite and Brandon Maxwell among them — it marked a proud moment for the designer, encouraging him to up his game this season. 

“It’s really been important for me to use richer materials and use colors that are a little bit more subdued,” Zankov said during his presentation, surrounded by paintings from this season’s collaborator du jour, Daniel Reynolds.
The heightened polish of his pieces was worthy of the investment.

The look: Nomadic mountain man meets Chelsea art gallerina. 

Quote of note: “The idea was to design a collection of pieces that you want to take with you everywhere and that make you feel nurtured and that you cherish, that last forever.” 

Key pieces: Silk screen printed sequin midi skirts, a robe coat in double-knit alpaca with variegated stripes, oversized digitally printed scribble sweaters, and separates in zig-zag compact merino wool.  

The takeaway: With his painterly palette and skillful techniques, Zankov continues to prove dressing top-to-toe in knits only doesn’t mean one has to skimp on style while on the go. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

