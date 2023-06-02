Zero + Maria Cornejo Resort 2024

Maria Cornejo knows who she is as a designer and this year celebrates her brand’s 25th anniversary. She took the milestone as opportune timing to get back to basics — by focusing on the kind of clothes she originally set out to dress women in when she founded her company in the late ’90s.

“We are carrying on with my original idea about geometry and simple shapes,” the designer said by phone.

For resort, that meant angular, drapey dresses and pant sets that offered a more relaxed suiting option — presented in a variety of fabrics that could suit any of her shoppers’ needs. In recent months Cornejo has gone on the road across the U.S. to hold trunk shows in various cities. For Cornejo, the experience highlighted the importance of offering collections with both heavy and lightweight fabrics to suit any climate.

“It’s interesting to see clients in all different climates — the South, Chicago, Denver, Detroit. It was interesting to see what appeals to people. It’s about having options to dress women through the seasons,” Cornejo said.

“Resort is in the store longer than other seasons and it really needs to be a wardrobe. Most of us are not on a boat or a cruise in October. So we make really good travel clothes that pack lightly — you can get a lot in your carry-on. But it’s also for the city,” she added.

For cold-climate dwellers shopping for something slick and warm, Cornejo is offering eco cashmere and silk-blend velvet. And for those looking for vacation and warmer weather options, there are a variety of silk crepe and cotton options.

“It’s about giving women choices — giving them good pieces that they can get dressed in with ease,” said Cornejo.