×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands Going Into Ready-to-Wear?

Contemporary labels like Elleme, Wandler, Miista and Yuzefi are delving into ready-to-wear to diversify their offerings in a changed market.

A look from Miista
A look from Miista Courtesy of Miista

LONDON — Coming up with a viral shoe style or the “It” bag of the season is always enough these days for accessories brands seeking growth and looking to sustain customer interest, which is why many are turning to ready-to-wear now that the accessories market is returning to premium luxury, heritage names and classic styles.

“Bags has been the most challenging category globally. Customers took a long pause and only really started shopping for contemporary bags again earlier this year which is when we started to see a significant spike in sales,” said Naza Yousefi, whose label Yuzefi built its name on modernist, accessibly priced bags, and expanded into rtw earlier this year. “Accessories can be quite volatile and competitive, so eventually any brand would need to diversify and grow into other categories.”

Related Galleries

Indeed, contemporary mainstays like Miista, Elleme and Wandler have all delved into clothing in the last year, creating new opportunities to connect with customers, express their creative vision — and increase revenues.

For Yuzefi, the response was instant: The label’s debut fall 2021 collection was picked up by Harrods, among other international retailers, and popular pieces like the cutout blazer and a cropped ‘bra jacket’ have been “selling out in a matter of weeks” on the brand’s e-commerce platform.

Even as the contemporary handbag market picks up once again designers are realizing the importance of building an entire brand universe and not putting all their eggs in one basket.

A look from Yuzefi
A look from Yuzefi. Courtesy of Yuzefi

“It’s all about the world you build, not just the end product,” said Elza Wandler, who has also been testing rtw with a new range of cool, oversized denim and leather pants in the same saturated, striking color palette as the brand’s signature handbags. The collection has already gained traction from its pre-launch on Matchesfashion, with more major retail launches to follow.

“The core will always be bags, but it’s nice to expand our world a bit. It’s always intuitive, and about what feels good and what we can build momentum around. Today it’s leather trousers, next time it might be a perfume,” said the designer.

For some brands delving into rtw was also the best way to invest back into the business and fuel further growth.

Paris-based Elleme is one such label: Despite the slowdown in the contemporary market, the brand said it went against the grain and managed to grow its team and achieve a “record year” with its bag and shoe business due to its diversified sales network.

The team grew to 40 people in the last year, and the pandemic gave the company opportunity to snap up new talent. Now the business is expected to double with the addition of rtw.

“With the pandemic hitting the industry hard, we managed to build a very talented team joining us from very established luxury brands from the U.K. and Paris. Our suppliers welcomed us with open arms, as they were affected by (closures) of their traditional brick and mortar partners,” said Jingjing Fan, Elleme’s creative director.

“While the world stopped, we were all in to prepare our brand for the next phase of development, going from an accessories brand, to a full-range, established fashion brand.”

A look from Elleme
A look from Elleme. Courtesy of Elleme

Now in its second season producing rtw, the brand has set up a bigger Paris studio and plans to produce up to four collections — and 120 looks — a year. Its strategy of “democratic luxury” at more accessible price points remains the same, with rtw priced between 220 euros and 750 euros. Fan said that buyers are responding and they are now working more closely on “cross-category collaborations,” while the addition of fashion shows brings more storytelling opportunities.

“Our vision of the business is definitely more complete now. We design our accessories, shoes and rtw in unison to present one complete universe. The colors, details and the feeling we want to project are all in sync,” added Fan. She presented her spring 2022 collection — a mix of soft pastels, barely-there tops and fuss-free separates — digitally, as part of the official London Fashion Week schedule.

Laura Villasenin, founder of the contemporary shoe label Miista, employed a similar attitude and invested in establishing the company’s own factory in Spain last year in order to launch rtw with a strong supply chain and to control the manufacturing process from beginning to end.

A look from Miista
A look from Miista. Courtesy of Miista

It was a risky move but the right way forward for Villasenin, who said she wanted to take her business to the next level after keeping close ties with her customer base throughout lockdown. She employed light, humorous video content which resulted in direct sales spikes during the lockdowns.

“I’ve always had lifestyle in mind, both in terms of design and manufacturing,” she said. “Looking at how the world is moving and the future of our industry, [investing in our own factory] is a decision I’m proud of, even though it’s risky, because controlling our supply chain was extremely important to me.”

Her debut collection captured this story of localized, end-to-end manufacturing: It was filmed inside the new factory to highlight that the clothes are made ethically. It also featured a lot of artisanal touches including ropes, raw edges and macramé details to showcase the tactility and handcraft of the pieces.

A look from Yuzefi
A look from Yuzefi. Courtesy of Yuzefi

The handmade knitwear in the collection presented a major commercial opportunity according to the designer, who is also planning to highlight the artisanal elements of her work further, creating programs to encourage students in the Galicia region of Spain, where her factory is based, to take up apprenticeships and keep local craft alive.

“There was an extremely strong reaction from both retailers and our audience to the artisanal feel. I think people could now fully understand the complete aesthetic of Miista and appreciated us showing who is behind our supply chain, without anything to hide,” said Villasenin, who plans to focus on selling direct-to-consumer for her debut season and will open to wholesale later in the year.

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad