Thursday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon's 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Accessories Council Doles Out 2021 Design Achievement Awards

The Accessories Council marked its third-annual Design Achievement Awards with a virtual ceremony.

The designers of Bentz accept their
The designers of Bentz accept their accessories design excellence award in 2019. Courtesy

The Accessories Council today named the winners of its third annual Design Excellence Awards. Brands like Luxottica, State Optical Co. and Dr. Scholl’s were honored for their achievements in design categories that span many corners of the accessories market.

Accessories Council president Karen Giberson said, “This was an exciting year for the Design Excellence Awards. Our finalists and winners represented a broad mix of established and up-and-coming designers and brands. As we move into the holiday shopping season, we know this recognition will help attract attention and inspire sales.”

The Hall of Fame award was given to Coach, in recognition of the company’s “Rogue” handbag style as well as the brand’s 80th anniversary. The NPD “Recovery Driver” award — which is given each year to the highest-volume item in the accessories category that saw the biggest year-over-year growth — was given to Samsonite’s 28-inch Freeform Spinner suitcase.

Other winners include Etoile for handbags over $1,000 retail price and Pop Bag USA for bags priced under $1,000; the optical eyewear award was given to Burberry, produced by Luxottica, while sunglasses was given to Prada, also produced by Luxottica; footwear over $250 was given to Lori Silverman Shoes, while footwear under $250 was received by Dr. Scholl’s, owned by Caleres.

Jewelry in the fashion category went to Deepa Gurnani, while fine jewelry was received by Daria de Koning; the personal accessories award went to Kelly Wynne; a social impact achievement was given to Akola, and the sustainability award went to The Ocean Cleanup, which is produced by Safilo.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

