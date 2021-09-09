Accessories Council Doles Out 2021 Design Achievement Awards

The Accessories Council today named the winners of its third annual Design Excellence Awards. Brands like Luxottica, State Optical Co. and Dr. Scholl’s were honored for their achievements in design categories that span many corners of the accessories market.

Accessories Council president Karen Giberson said, “This was an exciting year for the Design Excellence Awards. Our finalists and winners represented a broad mix of established and up-and-coming designers and brands. As we move into the holiday shopping season, we know this recognition will help attract attention and inspire sales.”

The Hall of Fame award was given to Coach, in recognition of the company’s “Rogue” handbag style as well as the brand’s 80th anniversary. The NPD “Recovery Driver” award — which is given each year to the highest-volume item in the accessories category that saw the biggest year-over-year growth — was given to Samsonite’s 28-inch Freeform Spinner suitcase.

Other winners include Etoile for handbags over $1,000 retail price and Pop Bag USA for bags priced under $1,000; the optical eyewear award was given to Burberry, produced by Luxottica, while sunglasses was given to Prada, also produced by Luxottica; footwear over $250 was given to Lori Silverman Shoes, while footwear under $250 was received by Dr. Scholl’s, owned by Caleres.

Jewelry in the fashion category went to Deepa Gurnani, while fine jewelry was received by Daria de Koning; the personal accessories award went to Kelly Wynne; a social impact achievement was given to Akola, and the sustainability award went to The Ocean Cleanup, which is produced by Safilo.