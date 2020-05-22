Grammy winner @Lizzobeeating and Australia-based eyewear company Quay are unveiling the Quay x Lizzo collection of eyewear and accessories. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ To support the launch, Quay is partnering with Lizzo and hunger-relief charity Feeding America, donating one million meals through a Buy One. Get One. Give 100 Meals program.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ From today through May 25, customers can buy any pair of eyewear from Quay.com, get another pair of their choice for free, and Quay will help provide at least 100 meals per purchase to people struggling with hunger. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Lizzo wanted to work with Quay because of what the brand stands for. “Quay is different than other brands out there,” said Lizzo, whose music celebrates diversity. “They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind. Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn’t get much better than that.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @lisajlockwood