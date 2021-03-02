Freshly renamed The American Collections, New York’s fashion season was primarily digital for a second time in a year. Several marquee designers held off, planning to show down the line, but clear accessories trends still emerged. Fall’s trends come imbued with the hope of what lies ahead, and rethinking staple pieces for a life back in the world.

Here, WWD breaks down the top five trends from the American Collections week.

1. The Bag for Everything

Bigger handbags have been a trend for a few seasons, but in a post-pandemic world the bigger bag could be functional, too — allowing you to hold all your things for a long-awaited weekend away. Bigger is better at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Gabriela Hearst and Khaite.

2. The Shaft Boot

Boots with a wide shaft — for the area around your ankle and calf — are a sturdy style that work with everything from edgy winter floral pieces to over a tailored pant. Flat-heeled or even a semi bootie style, the shaft boot was everywhere. Some strong examples: Cult Gaia, Staud and Ulla Johnson.

3. Glove It

American designers proposed a mix of glove shapes — elbow length and short — in a mix of colors. For inspiration, see elbow length at Brock, colorful at Collina Strada and red latex at Duncan.

4. Update Your Shades

The rectangle sci-fi sunglass has returned as a trend this fall, simple and a tad futuristic. Seen at 10 Crosby, Anna Sui and C+plus Series.

5. Shoulder Duster Earrings

The earring has been a focus as many work from home and want a bit of style to add to a Zoom call. Fall sees it get bigger, hitting the shoulder, and pairing perfectly with any of the Roaring ’20s-style fashions. Get ready to go out and dance again with options from Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung and Tom Ford.