Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Amazfit Taps Christian Cowan for Latest Watch

The unique partnership with Christian Cowan inspires customers to combine fashion and modern technology creating a statement of personal style.

Amazfit
Amazfit's GTR Pro watch created with Christian Cowan. Courtesy Photo

Amazfit, the smart wearable brand, has tapped designer Christian Cowan as an experience consultant for the brand’s three new styles.

Amazfit creates products that encourage customers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, and the unique partnership with Cowan intends to inspire customers to combine fashion and modern technology to create a statement of personal style. The three models — GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 — are built to help people take their first steps into smart fitness while looking stylish, aligning with Christian Cowan’s vibrant fashion sense.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity for me being appointed experience consultant with Amazfit. The timing was so perfect this season coming out of the real first fashion week since the pandemic happened,” Cowan said. “I really had to up my game and the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has been an integral part in the balancing act of my professional and personal life.”

The three styles retail from $179.99 to $229.99 and sell on Amazfit’s website, Amazon, Target and Walmart.

