Melbourne, Australia-based luggage brand July is entering the U.S market, launching a website, july.com, where they will sell their direct-to-consumer take on luggage and travel accessories.

“We started July with the mission to create better products to lift people’s travel experience,” said Athan Didaskalou, who founded the company in July 2019 with Richard Li. “We are coming to the U.S. to simply give the people another option. Better features, unique personalization options and an Australian approach to travel.”

In the past two years the brand has carved out a niche beginning with its The Carry On Light, one of the market’s lightest double-wheel carry on options, weighing in at just 3.96 lbs. And now, as the globe is reopening and Americans began to once again travel abroad, July is hoping its offering will resonate with a new American customer.

Alongside its U.S. debut, the brand is launching the Trunk Collection, which offers a new carry-on shape priced at $345 that it has an ejectable power bank that charges both laptops/phones. The collection also offers a checked trunk option, priced at $395.

While the U.S travel market has seen its share of direct-to-consumer brands make a splash over the years, according to July it exists to bring better design and thinking to how we travel.