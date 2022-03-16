×
Away Launches Technicolor Collection

The new hues are meant to take travelers to their happy place.

Away
Away's technicolor collection Courtesy

Away is going colorful for its latest launch, debuting its Technicolor collection.

The limited-edition collection of bright, bold colors — including striking orange, green and magenta — is designed, according to the brand, to take travelers to their happy place. The new colorways will be available in Away’s existing products including the carry-on, bigger carry-on, medium and large suitcases, as well as a new multicolored version of their Packable Sling Bag, and the brand-new Passport Wallet.

The direct-to-consumer luggage-maker debuted the colorful assortment on its Instagram this week, even adding various GIF stickers inspired by the campaign images.

Last month, the brand re-released its popular lavender colorway, a style its customer have been asking for since it premiered in 2018, quickly selling out.

The new colorful collection is priced from $45 to $375 and is for sale at awaytravel.com.

