Beats by Dre x Ambush 

Headphones company Beats by Dre have just unveiled its collaboration with Tokyo-based fashion brand Ambush, founded and designed by Yoon Ahn, who is known for her nontraditional unisex designs. The new set of headphones is designed to take the wearer from day to night, with a glow-in-the-dark capability, as well as being sweat and water resistant. “I have always been a huge fan of Beats and wanted to make our version of Beats to enjoy,” Ahn said. Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy was tapped to appear in the ad campaign. “Burna Boy’s background story spread beyond the geographical and cultural confines of his home ground, Nigeria. I believe that Africa is the future, and he is the perfect person to represent it,” she added. The headphones, which last for 15 hours on a full charge and an hour with a five-minute charge, retail for $199.95.