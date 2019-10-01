From Balenciaga’s Hello Kitty bag, to Off-White’s cutout leather totes that were purposely designed to have no function and Valentino’s standout costume jewelry, WWD rounds up the most talked-about accessories from the Paris catwalks.

Dior’s straw bucket hats

After creating yet another street-style hit with last season’s patent leather and tulle bucket hats, Maria Grazia Chiuri and longtime collaborator Stephen Jones reworked the style using woven straw. It played into the natural fabrications and all-natural, fledgling forest backdrop of the spring 2020 show, which was inspired by Catherine Dior, sister of the house founder and a professional gardener at a time when women seldom rolled up their sleeves in that kind of employment.

Maison Margiela’s Snatched clutch

Following on the success of its pillow-shaped clutch, Maison Margiela got buyers excited for a new style dubbed Snatched, which is another word for fabulous in drag parlance. The new style is sturdier than the pillow clutches and comes in an eye-catching patent leather, featuring geometric folds and a structured handle that resembles a knuckle duster and was in line with John Galliano’s powerful lineup that aimed to express a sense of hope through the lens of war.

Off-White’s Meteor Shower range

Virgil Abloh was in a reflective mood this season, looking to further explore “the gray areas between creative disciplines” and looking at accessories as sculptures or decor items rather than pieces serving a functional purpose. Cue his Meteor Shower range that consisted of platform boots and the brand’s signature Jitney tote, which all featured massive circular cutouts as if a meteor shot through them. The latter was purposely designed to have no function but became one of the most photographed items of Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga’s Hello Kitty bag

Demna Gvasalia loves nothing more than a hefty dose of irony. While the clothes on his spring 2020 catwalk, which explored female and male archetypes, suggested that the designer was looking to satirize the state of U.S. politics, when it came to the accessories he took a much more lighthearted route, surprising showgoers with an array of Hello Kitty bags for men, which came in pink, black and baby pink, a big bow appliqué and lace-up details that were meant to replace the whiskers of the famous cat.

Chanel’s tights-and-sandals combination

Simplicity reigned supreme on the Chanel spring 2020 runway, with accessories moving away from big, flashy logos to more subtle statements like classic block-heel sandals featuring delicate crystal embroidery and miniature CCs. The open-toe sandals were paired with black tights, traditionally a faux-pas, but made to look chic when paired with Chanel’s tweed ensembles.

Valentino’s standout jewels

Pierpaolo Piccioli pared back his spring 2020 collection to allow the woman to stand out. But he ensured that the whimsical, romantic look he has defined at Valentino remained intact by pairing his fluid, fuss-free creations with standout jewels. They ranged from extra-long statement earrings dripping with sculptural gold motifs and crystals; structured necklaces worn over crisp shirts and chunky crystal-encrusted cuffs that matched the dramatic eye make-up of the models.

Rick Owens’ shield-like sunglasses

Drawing inspiration from his Mixtec background, Rick Owens brought an array of references together to transform the models into powerful Bauhaus Aztec priestesses, in their chrome headdresses, voluminous silhouettes and extra-tall platform boots. Not a look for the faint-hearted save for the skinny, shield-like sunglasses that are bound to be a retail hit come spring.

Paco Rabanne’s disco bags

Julien Dossena has put Paco Rabanne back on the map with his modern-day take on sparkly mini-numbers and disco-themed accessories. This season, buyers praised Dossena for expanding the brand’s shoe and handbag collections further, with the fringe clutches and intricate Plexiglas shoulder bags he presented among the favorite pieces. “Paco Rabanne took their chainmail bag to new levels. The fringe bag with metal handle is likely to be the next must-have item on everyone’s wish list,” said Mytheresa.com fashion and buying director Tiffany Hsu.

Balmain’s “B Buzz”

Balmain is doing a big push on its accessories line and continues its quest to create the next “It” bag. Ahead of its spring 2020 show, its new tote featuring the “B” logo was all over the windows of its Paris flagship alongside giant slogans that read “B Buzz” while on the catwalk, Olivier Rousteing offered new iterations of the bag in quilted satin and chunky leather chains.

