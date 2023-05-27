Color Now: Summer Handbags to Match Colorful Swim and Beauty

Beach season is here, meaning it is time to make a splash with eye-catching swimwear. Here, WWD style director Alex Badia spotlights the best of the season, nodding playfully to pop-culture references from the ’90s.

Naturally short on fabric, bathing suits are an excellent backdrop for bright and bold makeup and accessories, specifically handbags — though they might not all be as practical for poolside lounging as Moschino’s inflatable polyvinyl carryall, which doubles as a flotation device in a pinch.

Badia styled it with Norma Kamali’s fuchsia snake mesh one-piece. Offset by eye shadow from Mac in an iridescent emerald called New Crop, the look channels all of the fun-in-the-sun energy of a Malibu Barbie girl.

The doll’s signatures, particularly anything in plastic or pink, will be key this season given Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is slated for release in July.

Another icon of the era, Pamela Anderson, is always a source of beachy fashion inspiration. Versace’s fire-engine red bathing suit with a scooped back is a dead ringer for the one she famously donned on the hit television series “Baywatch” to jog in slow motion.

Metallic finishing touches, like Chanel’s clamshell choker and a Medusa medallion, also from Versace, amp up the glam factor, while mirror-effect bags like Michael Kors’ python embossed minaudière and an ombré bucket-style from Jimmy Choo will help reflect UV rays and ensure a good tan. Inglot’s waterproof eyeliner means an accidental splash won’t put the kibosh on an exaggerated cat-eye flick.

The Louis Vuitton Speedy may have been introduced in 1930, but it wasn’t until the late ’90s that the bag reached “It” status when Marc Jacobs took over at the French house, reintroducing it in experimental leathers and through a series of buzzy artist collaborations. This aqua blue iteration from current creative director Nicolas Ghesquière has the same playful vibe, photographed against the brand’s monogram Brazilian-cut two-piece — the thigh-high rise is a hallmark of that decade’s beachwear.

And while the Fendi Baguette was a must-have then thanks in no small part to the television series “Sex and the City,” the Italian house has a new style, the Fendi First, which was paired with a diamond-cut metallic halter-neck from Oséree and warm, sunset colored eye shadow for a look that has Carrie Bradshaw written all over it.