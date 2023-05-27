×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Hello Summer! Dior Takes Over Beverly Hills Hotel

Eye

This Holiday Weekend, Mix Up Some Cocktails

Business

Louis Vuitton Opens First Doors in the Hamptons in Time for the Holiday

Color Now: Summer Handbags to Match Colorful Swim and Beauty

This season's bold beachwear looks take inspiration from '90s pop culture.

Aexae’s polyester and elastane two-piece bathing suit; Published By Phil's Third Eye chrome bag; Balenciaga La Cagole shoulder bag; Ferragamo geometric shoulder bag; Coperni micro swipe tote bag; Dior Lady Dior bag. Cartier 18k gold love necklace; Alexis Bittar gold ribbon cuff bracelet, twisted folded ribbon cuff bracelet and molten bangle bracelets; Saint Laurent brass link cuff; Bulgari 18k gold B.zero1 ring; David Yurman Renaissance® ring in 18K yellow gold; Celine brass with brushed gold ring. BEAUTY On the eyes Mehron’s Metallic Powder in Silver mixed with Inglot Duraline. On the lips Maybelline New York’s Lifter Gloss with Hyluronic Acid in Bronze.
Versace’s recycled polyester, elastane and nylon swimsuit and tribute gold and palladium medusa chain necklace; Jimmy Choo mirror fabric mini bag with metal handle; Michael Kors faux mirror python minaudiere. Chanel necklace; Saint Laurent brass pyramid earrings. Bulgari Stax ring in 18K yellow gold with pavé diamonds; Alexis Bittar valour lion ring and solanales crystal orbiting ring BEAUTY On the skin Dior’s Hydra Life Intense Sorbet Cream and Cooling Hydration Sorbet Eye Gel, Forever Skin Correct Concealer and Forever Natural Nude Longwear Foundation, with Haus Labs’ Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder in Translucent. (Used throughout.) On the eyes Inglot’s Gel Eyeliner in Black and Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara in Black. On the lips MAC’s Amplified Lipstick in Loudmouth Orange with Byredo Liquid Lipstick Vinyl Gloss in Fantôme.
Oséree’s nylon, polyamide, multi tex fabrics and elastane bathing suit. Fendi First patent leather clutch bag; Saint Laurent brass pyramid earrings; Bulgari 18k gold B.zero1 ring; Cartier 18k gold love ring; Alexis Bittar valour lion ring and solanales crystal orbiting ring. BEAUTY On the eyes Juvia’s Place’s The Sweet Pinks Eyeshadow palette and Warrior 3 Eyeshadow Palette. On the brows Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Liquid Clear Brow Gel. (used throughout) On the cheeks Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Soft Amber. On the lips Haus Labs’ PhD Hybrid Lip Oil in Universal Clear.
Same Los Angeles’s polyester and spandex two-piece bathing suit; Bulgari Serpenti top-handle mini bag in calf leather; Hermes women’s bag in chamkila goatskin and ostrich feathers; Cartier 18k gold love necklace; Alexis Bittar gold ribbon cuff bracelet, twisted folded ribbon cuff bracelet and molten bangle bracelets; Saint Laurent brass cuffs; Bulgari 18k gold B.zero1 ring, David Yurman Renaissance® Ring in 18K Yellow Gold, and Celine brass with brushed gold ring. BEAUTY On the eyes and cheeks Haus Labs’ Color Fuse Blush in Dragon Fruit Daze and Watermelon Bliss. On the lips Kiko Milano’s Unlimited Stylo Lipstick in 13 Deep Violet.
Aexae’s polyester and elastane two-piece bathing suit; Published By Phil's Third Eye chrome bag; Balenciaga La Cagole shoulder bag; Ferragamo geometric shoulder bag; Coperni micro swipe tote bag; Dior Lady Dior bag. Cartier 18k gold love necklace; Alexis Bittar gold ribbon cuff bracelet, twisted folded ribbon cuff bracelet and molten bangle bracelets; Saint Laurent brass link cuff; Bulgari 18k gold B.zero1 ring; David Yurman Renaissance® ring in 18K yellow gold; Celine brass with brushed gold ring. BEAUTY On the eyes Mehron’s Metallic Powder in Silver mixed with Inglot Duraline. On the lips Maybelline New York’s Lifter Gloss with Hyluronic Acid in Bronze.
View ALL 6 Photos

Beach season is here, meaning it is time to make a splash with eye-catching swimwear. Here, WWD style director Alex Badia spotlights the best of the season, nodding playfully to pop-culture references from the ’90s. 

Naturally short on fabric, bathing suits are an excellent backdrop for bright and bold makeup and accessories, specifically handbags — though they might not all be as practical for poolside lounging as Moschino’s inflatable polyvinyl carryall, which doubles as a flotation device in a pinch. 

Badia styled it with Norma Kamali’s fuchsia snake mesh one-piece. Offset by eye shadow from Mac in an iridescent emerald called New Crop, the look channels all of the fun-in-the-sun energy of a Malibu Barbie girl. 

Related Galleries

The doll’s signatures, particularly anything in plastic or pink, will be key this season given Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is slated for release in July. 

Another icon of the era, Pamela Anderson, is always a source of beachy fashion inspiration. Versace’s fire-engine red bathing suit with a scooped back is a dead ringer for the one she famously donned on the hit television series “Baywatch” to jog in slow motion. 

Metallic finishing touches, like Chanel’s clamshell choker and a Medusa medallion, also from Versace, amp up the glam factor, while mirror-effect bags like Michael Kors’ python embossed minaudière and an ombré bucket-style from Jimmy Choo will help reflect UV rays and ensure a good tan. Inglot’s waterproof eyeliner means an accidental splash won’t put the kibosh on an exaggerated cat-eye flick. 

The Louis Vuitton Speedy may have been introduced in 1930, but it wasn’t until the late ’90s that the bag reached “It” status when Marc Jacobs took over at the French house, reintroducing it in experimental leathers and through a series of buzzy artist collaborations. This aqua blue iteration from current creative director Nicolas Ghesquière has the same playful vibe, photographed against the brand’s monogram Brazilian-cut two-piece — the thigh-high rise is a hallmark of that decade’s beachwear.      

And while the Fendi Baguette was a must-have then thanks in no small part to the television series “Sex and the City,” the Italian house has a new style, the Fendi First, which was paired with a diamond-cut metallic halter-neck from Oséree and warm, sunset colored eye shadow for a look that has Carrie Bradshaw written all over it. 

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad