While most of the world is quarantined at home trying to not drive themselves, their roommates, or their families crazy (and vice versa), trying to find something to pass the time has become of paramount importance. The viral app TikTok has taken over the Internet. Kids and adults have been creating more dance videos than ever. Also your favorite YouTube influencers have been making more personal at-home vlogs in their pajamas. Here, we’ve rounded up a few essential items from ring lights to speakers to noise-canceling headphones to use while editing your videos. Even a picture frame to hang up last summer’s birthday trip — it will look great behind you.