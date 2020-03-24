A few items that can improve your work-from-home experience.

While most of the world is quarantined at home trying to not drive themselves, their roommates, or their families crazy (and vice versa), trying to find something to pass the time has become of paramount importance. The viral app TikTok has taken over the Internet. Kids and adults have been creating more dance videos than ever. Also your favorite YouTube influencers have been making more personal at-home vlogs in their pajamas. Here, we’ve rounded up a few essential items from ring lights to speakers to noise-canceling headphones to use while editing your videos. Even a picture frame to hang up last summer’s birthday trip — it will look great behind you.

 

Westcott 18″ Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit  Courtesy Photo

 

8″ x 10″ Acrylic Frame from Project 62™  Courtesy Photo

 

Bose noise-masking sleepbuds™  Courtesy Photo

 

Air Innovations 1.6 Gallon Clean Mist Digital Humidifier  Courtesy Photo

 

Glossier Soothing Face Mist  Courtesy Photo

 

Diptyque Lys Candle  Courtesy Photo

 

QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II  Courtesy Photo

 

Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker  Courtesy Photo

