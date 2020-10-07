@Levis wants to buy back your old jeans — and sell them. ⁣ ⁣ The denim giant is launching SecondHand, a buy-back and resale program with Gen Z and sustainability in mind.⁣ ⁣ The brand has been strategizing its entry into re-commerce for a while, she said, and how it could curate product. "Young people in particular have a really high engagement with the secondhand market. They are shopping secondhand at higher levels than any other generation. Something like 60 percent of Gen Z shops secondhand and I can speak from personal experience, that's what my teenagers do. They love the hunt. They feel they get something a bit more unique when they are shopping vintage and in this age when Eighties and Nineties retro looks are so in, they prefer to buy the real thing."⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @boothmoore