Kenzo Takada, the Japanese designer who brought a gust of color and fresh creativity to Paris in the Seventies, has died in a hospital at age 81 due to complications related to COVID-19.
His passing was announced by K3, the luxury homeware and lifestyle brand he had introduced last January, almost 50 years after founding fashion brand Jungle Jap, which later became known as Kenzo.
The designer left his namesake fashion brand in 1999, after it was acquired by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, but he continued to support the brand under several creative configurations.
Report: Miles Socha