Hue Launches the Next Chapter of Guest Designer Program With A.Potts, Marrisa Wilson and Nicole Benefield

Hue is launching the next chapter of it guest designer program with Aaron Potts, Marrisa Wilson and Nicole Benefield.

Called the Black Designer Collection, with a capsule collection from each of the emerging brands, the legwear ranges from $22 to $30.

Aaron Potts designed his capsule collection around his fall 2021 collection, which focused on the interplay of light and darkness and the idea of brightness cutting through shadows. The collection is a mix of black, shades of charcoal gray and bright hues of yellow and orange.

Nicole Benefield said of her work, “I design for the way I dress, and that usually starts with what shoe I want to wear. It’s all about proportion, which informed my design process for the Hue socks.”

Marrisa Wilson’s capsule collection looked to translate the key statements from her fall 2021 collection, which draws parallels between the Harlem Renaissance and today. Wilson used bold, vibrant colors along with retro, geometric colorblocking and a vinyl record print for her crew sock silhouettes.

Launched in 2007, the Hue Guest Designer Program supports the growth of emerging designers and gives them the ability to reach a larger consumer audience. Previous guest designers have included Tracy Reese, Tibi, Trina Turk, Milly, Emilio Cavallini, Timo Weiland and Helen Lee.

The Black Designer Collection retails exclusively on Hue’s website.