Jennifer Behr Teams With Betsey Johnson

Inspired by their hair accessories worn by Olivia Rodrigo at this year’s Met Gala, the duo have created a butterfly capsule collection.

Womens Clothing
Butterfly hairpins from Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson's capsule collection. Betsey Johnson

Inspired by their recent collaboration on custom hair accessories worn by Olivia Rodrigo at this year’s Met Gala, Jennifer Behr has partnered with Betsey Johnson to create a limited-edition butterfly capsule collection.

“Since I started designing, butterflies have always been a source of inspiration,” said Behr. “We love to reimagine the silhouette and have created an endless assortment of butterfly clips, earrings and headbands over the years. That’s what made this project so special. Butterflies represent renewal and this was the perfect opportunity to bring such an iconic shape to life in a new way. When I saw Betsey’s 1997 runway inspiration, I knew that we could create pieces that would perfectly embody both of our brands.”

Handcrafted in New York City, there are two styles — the Gala Butterfly style created from printed silk organza with Swarovski crystal accents and the Gabby Bobby Pin,  a hand-painted lilac butterfly on a silver bobby pin.

“I’ve always loved embracing the embellished and over-the-top, and this capsule does just that,” said Johnson. “These butterfly styles have such a special place in my heart. Bringing these pieces back to life from my past collections, they perfectly combine my fun, girly and punk view on fashion.”

The Gala and Gabby Bobby Pins retail individually for $175 and $75, respectively, exclusively on Jenniferbehr.com and Betseyjohnson.com.

 

