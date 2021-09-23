×
Jonathan Adler Jumps Into Bedding

Ranging from shams to sheet sets, duvet covers to quilts, the new collection is Adler's first full bedding offering.

Jonathan Adler
Bedding by Jonathan Adler Courtesy Photo

Jonathan Adler is getting in bed — launching his first full range of bedding.

“I’ve been chasing the dream of a good night’s sleep for 55 years,” said Adler, who has been offering his unique take on decor since 1993. “Betcha didn’t know the ‘Princess and the Pea’ is about yours truly? I couldn’t bear another sleepless night in other bedding, so I decided to create my own, which unfortunately also caused a few sleepless nights, but what can I say? I stayed up so you don’t have to.”

Ranging from shams to sheet sets, duvet covers to quilts, the collection is vast with more than 350 stock keeping units using percale, sateen and linen fabrications using his trademark patterns mixed with joyful pops of color.

“I knew I wanted haute couture, buttery soft fabrics,” the potter and designer explained. “I knew I wanted sateen that was shimmery but not too shiny. I wanted percale that took color beautifully in a palette of strong, saturated colors to match my many (many) moods. I knew I wanted linen that wasn’t scratchy or starchy but felt as soft as the vintage Levi’s you always reach for in your closet.”

Along with several bedding collections — Paradise Percale, Soiree Sateen, Getaway Linen — Adler is also launching a lightweight cotton quilt in six colors and one pattern.

The new collection ranges from $48 for a percale pillowcase set to $398 for a linen duvet set, and is for sale on jonathanadler.com and in Jonathan Adler stores.

“The effort has been worth it, if I do say so myself,” Adler said. “I’m currently answering these questions from bed.”

