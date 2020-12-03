New York-based women’s accessories brand Lele Sadoughi and famed Italian marketplace Eataly have teamed on a limited-edition set of face masks.

The Lele Sadoughi x Eataly unisex mask pack includes three masks — a dark denim, red and white gingham, and a green knit — each with a two-layer design featuring a contour fit with adjustable elastic ear straps and an opening for a filter pocket.

In collaborating, both brands wanted to give back and help support restaurants struggling due to the pandemic, and 10 percent of all proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

“We’re proud to partner with Lele Sadoughi on these masks that not only keep people safe — whether inside our store or out — but also give back to the Independent Restaurant Coalition relief fund, a mission that is close to all of us this year,” explained Adam Saper, Eataly USA business partner.

The mask set retails for $39.90 and is available at lelesadoughi.com and Eataly locations.

MORE STORIES:

How Designer Lele Sadoughi Turned Fashion Face Masks Into Record Annual Revenue

Are Face Masks Pointlessly Gendered?

Galeries Lafayette’s Eataly Franchise Offers Meals to Paris Hospital